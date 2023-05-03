Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes $934,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 599,262 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

