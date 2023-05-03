Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $297.23. The company had a trading volume of 737,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average of $305.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

