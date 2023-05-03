Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 2,960,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,187,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

