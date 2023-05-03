Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.22. 539,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.