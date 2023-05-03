Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Analog Devices comprises 2.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.76. 443,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

