Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,065 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 1,397,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,674. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

