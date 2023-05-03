Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys Shares of 37,324 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,553 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

