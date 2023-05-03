Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $412.74. 1,108,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

