Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $37,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

