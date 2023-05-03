Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 886,277 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.