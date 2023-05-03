Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,947 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $46,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $200.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.83.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

