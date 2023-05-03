Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.54 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

