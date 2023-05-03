Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $45,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJS opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

