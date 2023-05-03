Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $39,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

NYSE:WM opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

