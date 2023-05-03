Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 440,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 57,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Commerce Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

