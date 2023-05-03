Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,940 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 4.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

