Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $103.64 million and $8.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009742 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

