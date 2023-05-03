Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 250,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.