Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 250,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.