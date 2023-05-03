Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

