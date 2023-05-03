Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.39

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 72159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,270 shares of company stock valued at $660,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

