Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 3430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,700 ($33.73) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,350 ($29.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,125 ($26.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.23) to GBX 2,545 ($31.80) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

