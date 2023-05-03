CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 39,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,880. The company has a market cap of $384.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 68,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

