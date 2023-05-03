Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Raised by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE NET opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

