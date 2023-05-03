Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 780,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,230 shares.The stock last traded at $174.76 and had previously closed at $167.72.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

