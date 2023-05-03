Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. 1,697,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

