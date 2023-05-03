Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.70 and last traded at $131.82. 189,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 372,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

