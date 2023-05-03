Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

