Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Clarus stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

