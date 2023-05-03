Citigroup Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.77.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXPI opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.06.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
