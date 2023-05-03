Citigroup Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.77.

NXPI opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.06.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

