Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 91.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $1,373,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

