Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

