Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,033 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 0.40% of Cisco Systems worth $781,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,494,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,765,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,109. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

