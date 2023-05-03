Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,726 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after acquiring an additional 303,172 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO stock remained flat at $46.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,177,166. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.