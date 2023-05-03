Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CTAS traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.64. 152,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.77. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $1,547,201,920,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 260.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

