Cielo S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Cielo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.18.

Separately, Citigroup raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

