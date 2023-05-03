Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,703 shares of company stock worth $34,146,233 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.