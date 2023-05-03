Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,411 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $123,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 193,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,793. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

