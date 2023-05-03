China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

