Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 2,297,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,559. The stock has a market cap of $620.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.