Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CQP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 204,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,016. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

