Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. 4,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Articles

