Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.09.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 914,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

