Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.
CHKP stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
