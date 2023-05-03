Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

CHKP stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

