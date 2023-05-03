Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. 73,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,128. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.