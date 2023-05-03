Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. 73,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,128. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

