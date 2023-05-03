Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

CHKP stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 417,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,920. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.59.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.