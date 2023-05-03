Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 112,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,065. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $205,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.