Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $487.03 million, a PE ratio of 199.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Stories

