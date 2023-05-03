Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.50

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 3561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCF. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $143,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,618,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $446,550. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chase by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.