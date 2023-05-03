Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.