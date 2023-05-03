Chain Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.21 million and $7.76 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

